Pro-wrestling star Big Damo (fka as Killain Dain in WWE) recently spoke with WrestleZone to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how the former SANITY member cannot legally wrestle in the United States until he gets through some legal hurdles. Hear his full story below.

On his experiences wrestling around the world:

One of the most exciting parts about this journey that I’ve had so far is that I’ve been able to get to so many places in the world, but there’s still places I want to go to, there’s still places I want to see, there’s people I want to wrestle. I kinda have the, almost no excuse so far as to do a lot of things. I’ve been making sure to be as active as possible and then obviously with the world about to reopen again, touch wood, as best I can, then it’ll be a lot easier for me.

Talks the legal hurdles he has to take being a foreigner in the United States: