Pro-wrestling star Big Damo recently spoke with WrestleZone about a variety of subjects, including how excited he is to return to the ring, and how much watching talents like Malaki Black and Team 2.0 excel gives him hope for his future. Highlights are below.

Says he’s very excited for his next phase in wrestling:

“I’m really excited for what’s next, when I am able to get out and start doing this professionally again. I’m very excited to see who I’m going to meet and who’s the crop of talent coming through. There’s so much talent right now, all across the board, [as seen at AEW All Out] alone, there’s just so much talent across the board, it’s very exciting to see all the combinations you can have now, all the forbidden doors are open.”

On Adam Cole:

“I spent a lot of time with Adam, I wrestled Adam a lot, actually. Adam’s one of those guys who, everybody wants to work with, he’s a wonderful fella, whether you’re playing video games with him, or whether you’re wrestling with him, or even if you’re just hanging out with him, he’s one of those lovely lads, and I know he’s gonna fit in great there.”

How Malakai Black has excelled in AEW:

“Even the likes of Aleister Black and stuff like that, or Malakai Black, he literally, within a couple days, he was ready to go,” said Damo. “He had everything prepared, he knew how he wanted to present himself. You know, Tommy’s one of those lads who’s always incredibly creative, and he’s gonna be an inspiration for a lot of the ones over the next few years who are going to be released.”