Pro-wrestling star Big Damo recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about his upcoming stint in NJPW, and how excited he is to face-off against top NJPW talent Tomohiro Ishii at the Mutiny event. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says NJPW is the perfect place for him:

“Honestly, I always thought it was one of those perfect places for me because of my background with RevPro and ICW and all these things. Then WWE and whatever else, right? I was always a huge fan of Japanese wrestling and I got very blessed, very lucky that I was able to wrestle a huge chunk of the lads as they came over to Europe and things like that. I know I was watching Strong come together as a bit of a super indie. Almost everybody from every corner of the world, every great company is represented there. It was hard not to look. I know so many of the guys on the roster.”

Excited for the chance to work Tomohiro Ishii:

“Literally the first opportunity I had to get in there, I had to take it. I was very blessed to get the opportunity recently to get in there with IMPACT’s John Skyler and I’m returning against one of the New Japan legends, Tomohiro Ishii. So for me, it’s going to be incredible. I got to wrestle Ishii in 2015. It helped launch my career, and pretty much put me on a different path. I’d love to get that opportunity all over again. I’d love to skin him alive just like I did back then. So it’s going to be an interesting experience for me because listen, Ishii is one of those guys who has been in there with everybody across the world. He’s unbelievable at what he does and he’s not afraid of anybody, any size, whatever else.”