Former WWE Superstar Big Damo stated during an appearance on the “Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling” podcast that he thinks WWE are “idiots” for not putting the NXT Championship on Eric Young during his time on the brand.

Damo and Young worked together while in Sanity alongside Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross.

“That’s me as a fan as much as a guy involved because I think EY, they vastly underrated EY,” he said. “… It was a bizarre time, and then I know we turned face kind of naturally and all these things. I get it, that’s why we went more tag team-based, and then I went in the singles run and stuff instead because the crowd took to us in a different way.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc