WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of SmackDown, including another attempt at getting Blake Monroe and Giulia into the ring against each other.

During Friday night’s show, Lash Legend punched her ticket to the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match by pinning Giulia in their triple threat qualifier.

Following the match, Giulia crossed paths with Monroe backstage, with the confrontation escalating until Giulia slapped Monroe.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis stepped in to separate the two and subsequently made Giulia vs. Monroe official for next Friday. Aldis also made a point of assuring everyone that the match will actually happen this time.

Monroe and Giulia have twice been scheduled to face each other, but neither match ever officially got underway.

Two additional Money in the Bank qualifiers are also set for the October 2 episode.

Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae will meet in a triple threat match with a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at stake.

On the men’s side, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano will square off to determine the final entrant in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Gargano and LeRae were granted their respective qualifying opportunities thanks to WWE Champion Sami Zayn.

The currently announced lineup for next week’s show is as follows:

WWE SmackDown – October 2, 2026

– Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

– Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Tatum Paxley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae

– Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens vs. Johnny Gargano

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