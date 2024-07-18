AEW is stacking the deck this Saturday night.

Ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the company has announced four big matches and a debut for the show.

Darby Allin will make his in-ring return against The Beast Mortos at the 7/20 show, and Hologram will make his long-awaited debut.

Also scheduled for the show is Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa in a Lumberjack match, Skye Blue vs. Hikaru Shida, as well as Bullet Club Gold vs. The Patriarchy for the Unified AEW Trios Championships.

