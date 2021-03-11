Week 74 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Wednesday’s live post-Revolution edition of Dynamite drew 743,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 691,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #4 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #25. AEW ranked #62 in viewership, while NXT ranked #65 in viewership.

Last week’s Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite drew 934,000 viewers and ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150, and #58 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 692,000 viewers and ranked #19 on the Cable Top 150, and #69 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.18 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.33 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.20 in that demographic.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 20.5% from last week’s show, while the key demo rating was down 3%. Last night’s Dynamite viewership was down 3% from the same week in 2020, and the 18-49 rating was up 23% from the same week last year.

This week’s NXT viewership was down just 0.14% from last week, and the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10%. Last night’s NXT viewership was down 1% from the same week last year, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.3% from the same week in 2020.

South Park on Comedy Central topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.82 rating, drawing just 1.740 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 3.414 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating in the key demo.

Chicago Med on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.566 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.31 rating.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

