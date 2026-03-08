Big E has opened up about the storyline that saw him separated from The New Day, acknowledging that some fans were frustrated with how the angle unfolded and admitting that the criticism is understandable.

During an appearance on The Takedown on SI, the former WWE Champion discussed the storyline and the challenges that came with portraying tension between himself, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods while knowing there likely would not be a traditional in ring payoff.

Big E said he was aware of the concerns some fans raised about continuing the storyline despite the uncertainty surrounding his in ring future.

“Yeah and I think that is a very real criticism,” Big E said. “Creative, as you know, is a give and take and I’m only one component of it and there are a lot of other people involved.”

He explained that the creative team approached him with the general concept for the segment, and he initially believed there might be a way to transition the story in a meaningful way.

“The creative team kind of just talked to me about the general idea and I initially thought at least being able to kind of — not pass the baton — if Kofi and Woods were going to work with another team and I was able to kind of give them my blessing.”

Big E said he even floated ideas that could have led to some form of storyline confrontation, including a moment around the Royal Rumble that might have created a final chapter for the group.

“I had an idea I wanted to do around Rumble, to kind of foil Kofi and Woods,” he explained. “I thought there was a way to do it.”

Ultimately, however, Big E agreed that continuing to build tension with someone who was not going to return to the ring would only mislead the audience.

“Us continuing to build this angle or to build heat with someone who’s not coming back, I think doesn’t make sense. It leads fans astray.”

Big E noted that WWE creative decisions involve many voices, and the final direction reflected what the company believed was the most practical path forward. While he once considered some form of storyline retaliation against his longtime teammates, those ideas were eventually set aside.

The former WWE Champion suffered a serious neck injury in 2022 that significantly altered his career. After years of uncertainty about his in ring future, Big E recently confirmed in a reflective social media post that his wrestling career has effectively come to an end.

