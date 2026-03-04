WWE fans want more of Big E.
For now, however, it appears they will have to settle for the premium live event ‘Countdown’ pre-show panels and podcast appearances for the popular pro wrestling star.
During an interview with The Takedown on SI (see video below), the former WWE Champion elaborated on this topic, explaining why he’s “not really open” to being on the road with WWE on a full-time, extended basis.
Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic after being asked about a more regular role on WWE programming:
“It’s possible, I think it would have to depend. I will say I think the idea of being on the road every single week for an extended period of time is something that I’m not really open to doing right now. And God bless the amount of people who’ve come to me or even tweeted at WWE, ‘Get him on commentary. He deserves to be on commentary.’
“Look, I’ve been approached multiple times by people within the company, people who’ve gone to bat for me. Michael Cole has been someone who has definitely been in my corner, and I’m very thankful for all the lovely things he’s said about me. But, man, when you’re on that WWE hamster wheel, when you’re on the road every single week — I tell people all the time, when I first started on the road, we would do five shows a week every single week. And I was happy to do it. We were getting paid per show, so being young, being 26 when I first got called up, I wanted to be on every show. And I loved the road and loved my time and I was gung-ho about it.
“But once you’re able to get off that hamster wheel and you realize that, man, I have my weekends back again or when I first started dating Kristen, my fiancée, I was able to come out for a chunk of 10 days for two weeks. And, man, life is good out here. Life is good off the grind. You know what I mean? Not living in the circus life. And I’m so grateful for this opportunity to be on the pre-shows and post-shows for the PLEs.”