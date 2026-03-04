WWE fans want more of Big E.

For now, however, it appears they will have to settle for the premium live event ‘Countdown’ pre-show panels and podcast appearances for the popular pro wrestling star.

During an interview with The Takedown on SI (see video below), the former WWE Champion elaborated on this topic, explaining why he’s “not really open” to being on the road with WWE on a full-time, extended basis.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic after being asked about a more regular role on WWE programming: