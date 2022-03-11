Big E and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg are featured in the newest episode of “Truth or Dab,” which is a Hot Ones spinoff from First We Feast and host Sean Evans.

Goldberg and Big E face off in the episode, which was done to promote the new WWE 2K22 video game. The episode features footage from the game. Below is the full episode, along with the synopsis:

“WWE superstars Goldberg and Big E have two simple choices in this Hot Ones spinoff: Tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab. Watch as Sean Evans drills the pro-wrestling icons about everything from annoying pre-match rituals, to which New Day members make the best singles competitors. As the rounds go on, things heat up a little TOO much and eventually go completely off the rails in this extra-crazy Truth or Dab!”

