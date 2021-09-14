New WWE Champion Big E is scheduled to make his first public appearance as champion during Wednesday’s edition of The Bump on Peacock/WWE Network and all WWE Digital platforms.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will also be appearing on The Bump tomorrow. John Morrison will be the in-studio guest.

Fans are asked to submit their questions for Big E, Lynch and Gonzalez using the “#AskTheBump” hashtag.

As seen below, Big E recorded a special message to promote his appearance on The Bump. Join us tomorrow morning for coverage from the show.

WHERE DO YOU GO WHEN YOU WIN THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP? LIVE IN-STUDIO ON #WWETHEBUMP! That's right! The NEW #WWEChampion @WWEBigE will be on @WWETheBump tomorrow morning at 10am ET on @peacockTV & @WWE Digital Platforms. pic.twitter.com/ctKI0wro5M — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 14, 2021

Got a question for the NEW #WWEChampion @WWEBigE? Use the hashtag #AskTheBump and we might just ask the champ tomorrow on @WWETheBump! — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 14, 2021

Got a question for #WWENXT Women's Champion @RaquelWWE? Use the hashtag #AskTheBump and ask away! — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 13, 2021

Got a question for #SmackDown Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE? Use the hashtag #AskTheBump and we might just ask #BigTimeBecks this Wednesday on @WWETheBump! — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 13, 2021

