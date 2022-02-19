Last night WWE announced that former world champion Big E would be representing the company at Sunday’s Nascar Daytona 500 race as the pace car driver.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨@WWEBigE will be driving the pace car during this Sunday's Daytona 500! @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/FcfefAt8l6 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 19, 2022

