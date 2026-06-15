Former WWE Champion Big E is preparing to tell his story in a deeply personal new memoir.
The former WWE Champion, whose real name is Ettore Ewen, is set to release an “unfiltered memoir” titled How I Got Over: Healing from Depression and Psychosis to Find Joy In and Out of the Ring in early 2027.
According to an Amazon listing, the book will be published by BenBella Books and is currently scheduled for release on February 2, 2027.
The memoir is expected to chronicle Big E’s journey through mental health struggles, including depression and psychosis, while detailing the path that ultimately led him to success both inside and outside the wrestling business. The book will cover experiences from his early life through his rise to becoming one of WWE’s most popular stars and a former WWE Champion.
The project marks another major endeavor for Big E as he continues expanding his work beyond the ring. In addition to authoring the memoir, he is also scheduled to deliver a TEDx Talk titled How I Got Over this August in Davenport, Iowa.
The upcoming book and TEDx appearance will give fans a more in-depth look at Big E’s personal experiences and the challenges he overcame on his journey to finding happiness and success.
Featured below is the official description of the memoir:
WWE legend Ettore ‘Big E’ Ewen chronicles his meteoric career in wrestling and entertainment—and the private, unseen mental health battle that shadowed his success
At twenty, Ettore Ewen didn’t expect to make it to twenty-five. And if he did, he expected to spend the rest of his life on antidepressants and antipsychotics, in and out of psych wards. His depression was a timebomb, and the last thing he expected was a successful career in professional wrestling as it ticked away.
In this unfiltered memoir, Ewen shares his extraordinary path to becoming the fourth Black WWE champion in company history and joining the celebrated tag team The New Day—and his parallel path through the mental health showdown that started in childhood.
As he navigated a strict upbringing in Florida, frequent school changes, and a difficult social life, Ewen grappled with depressive thoughts and body image issues as early as nine years old. When his passion for football turned into a full-ride scholarship to the University of Iowa, the pressures of success, school, and injury continued to build, transforming Ewen’s depression into horrifying and uncontrollable hallucinations. And when his career took off, Ewen continued to be rocked with the ups and downs of his diagnosis, self-loathing, and unpredictable treatment journey even as he made a name for himself as Big E, wrestling with his own demons as he entered the wrestling limelight.
Detailing his early struggle to find a ringside persona, career-threatening injuries, and the unforgettable bonds he forged in the industry, How I Got Over offers a vulnerable and ultimately hopeful story of Ewen’s intertwined odysseys through fame and mental health, and a testament to the power of resilience, community, and self-acceptance.