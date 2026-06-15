Former WWE Champion Big E is preparing to tell his story in a deeply personal new memoir.

The former WWE Champion, whose real name is Ettore Ewen, is set to release an “unfiltered memoir” titled How I Got Over: Healing from Depression and Psychosis to Find Joy In and Out of the Ring in early 2027.

According to an Amazon listing, the book will be published by BenBella Books and is currently scheduled for release on February 2, 2027.

The memoir is expected to chronicle Big E’s journey through mental health struggles, including depression and psychosis, while detailing the path that ultimately led him to success both inside and outside the wrestling business. The book will cover experiences from his early life through his rise to becoming one of WWE’s most popular stars and a former WWE Champion.

The project marks another major endeavor for Big E as he continues expanding his work beyond the ring. In addition to authoring the memoir, he is also scheduled to deliver a TEDx Talk titled How I Got Over this August in Davenport, Iowa.

The upcoming book and TEDx appearance will give fans a more in-depth look at Big E’s personal experiences and the challenges he overcame on his journey to finding happiness and success.

Featured below is the official description of the memoir: