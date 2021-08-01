WWE superstar Big E recently participated in a Q&A with SPORTBible and discussed a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including who he believes is the company’s most underutilized talent, and how former WWE champion The Miz used to be insufferable to be around. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the Miz used to be pretty insufferable during his early days in WWE:

I guess Roman, he’s pretty [narcissistic] and that’s pretty obvious from the way he carries himself. The Miz is a great choice, it’s hard to not think of Smackdown people because that’s who I’ve been around with lately. You might be surprised, he’s mellowed as he’s gotten older and definitely got better. But he was pretty insufferable when I first met him and I’ve told him this – just very unpleasant to be around and very obnoxious. He would do things almost like an 8-year-old. I promise you, he legit did the ‘I’m not touching you’ with his finger an inch from my face and I like being unbothered. He’s gotten better which is why he didn’t come to mind but The Miz was fairly awful when I first met him.

Believes Chad Gable is an underutilized talent: