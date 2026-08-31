Big E is showing his support for Kofi and Austin Creed following their AEW debuts.

Kofi and Creed debuted as New Level at Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium, marking the first time the longtime partners had teamed together outside of WWE.

Previously known as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, the pair spent years alongside Big E as The New Day. Though Kofi and Creed kicked Big E out of the group as part of a WWE storyline in December 2024, the bond between the three has remained strong outside of the ring.

Big E took to Instagram following All In with a reflective post encouraging his followers to recognize their own progress.

“Take a second today to recognize your own progress. You’ve made it farther than you think.”

One fan responded by asking, “Like….all the way to London?”

Big E played along with the comment while offering some praise for his longtime friends.

“If you’re two living legends that are undervalued, sometimes you have to go to London!”

In another response, Big E made his feelings about Kofi and Creed’s new chapter clear.

“Very happy for my brothers!”

Kofi and Creed made an immediate impact at All In, leaving Wembley Stadium as AEW World Trios Champions alongside Swerve Strickland.