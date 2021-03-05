Big E was asked about the social media back and forth between Randy Orton and Soulja Boy on Twitter during an interview with The Root.
It started when Soulja Boy tweeted, “Rap game faker than WWE.” The former WWE Champion went off on the rapper for doing so.
“Let’s not shotgun this [Orton vs. Soulja Boy] for Fastlane! We have WrestleMania 37 coming up, in my backyard, in Tampa. Two days, April 10 and 11, let’s build it! We got time to build it, maybe their first interaction can be at Fastlane and then at WrestleMania we payoff the program. This whole burgeoning, like, Bow Wow was beefing with some of my co-workers? We got Bad Bunny, who’s been killing it! He’s been training at the performance center, he’s really taken to this. I did not expect this to be a thing, if you asked me about these two months ago, I would not have expected to see all these rapper/WWE superstar beefs. But here we are, and I’m entertained by it.”