WWE Champion Big E took to Twitter today and reacted to Jeff Hardy’s release.

As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from the company after he was sent home from the road following an incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released.

In an update, Big E sent a message of support to Hardy and wished him the best.

“Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best,” Big E wrote.

Hardy has not commented on his departure as of this writing, but we will keep you updated. For those who missed it, you can click here for what Matt Hardy had to say about Jeff earlier this week.

Stay tuned for more on Hardy’s WWE release. Below is Big E’s full tweet:

