WWE Champion Big E did an interview with Sports Illustrated following Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Here are some of the highlights:

The New Day defeating the team of Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos:

“I know as champion that I have to assert myself as a singles competitor, but we got to this dance together,” said E. “Even though our match was kind of impromptu and set up on the kickoff, it’s meaningful to me to go out there with two guys that I genuinely love being in the ring with—and I’m glad we were able to go out there and tear it up. And I’m so humbled and appreciative that people are so genuinely behind us as a trio. We still have so much to offer, and I have high hopes for all three of us. I’m pounding the King of the Ring drum for Woods, which is another chance to show how good he is.”

Wanting to stay on the same brand as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods:

“Our time apart was good in the sense that I got an opportunity to mature as a performer, but now I want to take those lessons I learned, specifically the character tweaks, and use those as a collective,” said E. “As a trio, we have so many different ways to go. I also like the idea of hitting that Wale music and going out there alone to defend my title solo. There is no leader in this group–we all have goals, and we’re all pursuing our dreams.”

Roman Reigns: