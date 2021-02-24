WWE Intercontinental champion Big E spoke about his desire to create his own art on the latest edition of the New Day’s Feel The Power podcast. Hear what he had to say on the subject below.

As much as I love wrestling and being part of WWE, there is something invigorating about creating something of your own. About an idea from your mind being out there into the world. I never saw myself as an artist or a creator when I was a kid. It never once crossed my mind as something I could do. I loved to read and write, but it felt like a pipe dream. As I get older and I have these opportunities, there is something fulfilling about making something and feeling like you’re giving the world something of substance. It energizes you in a different way. We’ve been wrestling for a long time. As you get older, the things you want out of life or your perspective shifts. I’m in a position where I definitely want to keep wrestling, but there’s a real part of me that wants to be more than just a wrestler.

There’s nothing wrong if you just want to wrestle if that’s what you really love, but at this point in my life, I want to be more than what I currently am. That excites me. You should do the things that scare you and make you nervous. I tend to be afraid to fail. So, this project I’m working on kinda scares me. There’s part of it that makes me nervous. That’s a good thing.

