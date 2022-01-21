Former world champion Big E recently appeared on the WWE Die Woche program to discuss all things pro-wrestling, most notably whether the New Day member would go after WWE champion Brock Lesnar or Universal champion Roman Reigns if he were to win this year’s Royal Rumble. Highlights from the interview are below.

On going after Brock Lesnar and the WWE title:

Being a two-time WWE Champion really cements you and puts you in that rarified air. Just being WWE Champion alone puts you in a different category. I was actually looking…I was sitting on my couch yesterday and where I keep my bags, before I need to pack them, which is right across the living room and not far away. I realized, I kind of miss not having that title in my house. Just randomly being able to pick it up and knowing that it was there. I would love to get back to that and the opportunity to beat Brock.

How dethroning Roman Reigns would be a major accomplishment:

But in the same vein, Roman is on such an absolutely incredible all-time great run and whoever it is that dethrones this man is going to be remembered for a while. That’s going to be a trivia question for decades to come, ‘who was the one to end this 500 day-plus incredible Roman Reigns runs?’ Doing that would be pretty special too. Both would be incredible.

