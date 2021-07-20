During a recent interview with DAZN WWE superstar and Money In The Bank winner Big E spoke about current Universal champion Roman Reigns, and why he believes the Tribal Chief is the guy he should be cashing-in his briefcase on. Hear the New Day member’s thoughts on the subject below.

Says Roman is the current guy to beat in the industry:

Those are all great options. I feel Roman’s the guy though. Roman’s the guy in the industry, and if you want to be remembered, if you want to do something cool, something special, that’s a great way to do it. Roman’s on a tear. This is one of the best runs I can remember. I feel like he’s definitely hitting his stride in a way that he hasn’t before. You can look at the entire scope of the rest of the industry, and you can determine who you think is the number one guy, who you think is the best, who should be at the very top. I think it’s not that difficult to make an argument for Roman being number one across all brands, across all boards. Beating him means that whoever beats him for that title, it’s going to be memorable. It’s going to mean something, and why not me?

Calls John Cena’s return one of the loudest pops he’s ever heard: