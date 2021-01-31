WWE Intercontinental champion Big E was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he doesn’t believe he is at Roman Reigns’ level just yet, but says hopes to earn a main event level spot in the near future. Highlights are below.

Doesn’t believe he is at Roman Reigns level just yet:

When you look at the WWE pecking order, he’s at the very top. Having that match is the biggest moment, and I hope we’re at a point in another month or two, where I feel like I’m established enough and I’m hot enough where it makes sense.

Wants to earn his shot in the main event scene:

In the same vein, I have no idea what the plan is. I also want this to feel earned. I think sometimes you get too much too soon. That’s also weird to say for someone who’s been around for eight years, I don’t feel like I just came up and they just handed me this world title opportunity, but like obviously gun to my head? [My dream WrestleMania is] a match with Roman for the World Title.

