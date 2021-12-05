Big E has been making a lot of media appearances since becoming WWE Champion. He was the hype man for Deontay Wilder for his fight against Tyson Fury and Shawn Porter for his fight against Terence Crawford.

On Saturday, he took part in a flag battle with NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson before the Big Ten Championship game between Iowa and Michigan. The WWE star is a former Iowa defensive tackle.

Charles Woodson and Big E battle with flags over the Michigan-Iowa Big 10 Championship game. pic.twitter.com/zBJf2ZCisq — Zak (@CaramelPhd) December 5, 2021