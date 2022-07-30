Big E suffered a broken neck during a tag team match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown earlier this year.

Big E took a belly-to-belly from Ridge Holland, and he landed on the top of his head. He was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken neck. The good news is that he will not require surgery and has no spinal damage.

While speaking on The MMA Hour, Big E noted that he has no ill will against Holland for the botched spot.

“We’re good, man. Things happen. It’s a part of what we sign up for. It’s not something I ever would have wanted, but it happened. Me hating him or holding a grudge doesn’t help me at all.” said Big E, “He’s been very apologetic, so we’re good man. I hold no ill will against him at all. I generally think he’s a good human being. I truly do. I’ve enjoyed our interaction prior, and I wish him well. I don’t want this to be the albatross around his neck, whether I have to retire early or not. I can hug my loved ones. I can live my life. My life is good. So, there’s no ill will whatsoever.”

Quotes via SEScoops