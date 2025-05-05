Big E. is officially off the market.

The former WWE Champion took to social media to reveal that he is now engaged to his partner, Kris Yim. Alongside a set of heartwarming photos of the couple, Big E. shared the caption: “I can’t wait to be your husband.”

Kris Yim is notably the sister of current WWE Superstar Michin (Mia Yim), making this engagement a family affair in the wrestling world. Big E. and Kris publicly announced their relationship in April 2024, and the couple has been going strong ever since.

Congratulations goes out to the happy couple.