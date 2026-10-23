Congratulations are in order for former WWE Champion Big E.

The longtime WWE Superstar recently tied the knot with Kris Yim, the sister of fellow WWE star Mia Yim, also known as Michin.

Several familiar faces from the wrestling world were in attendance for the ceremony, including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed, among others.

Big E and Kris first went public with their relationship in 2024 before announcing their engagement in May 2025.

The wedding marks another major personal milestone for Big E, who has remained involved with WWE despite his in-ring career coming to an end.

The former WWE Champion suffered a serious neck injury during a March 2022 episode of SmackDown, ultimately leading to his retirement from active competition.

Since stepping away from the ring, Big E has continued working with WWE as an analyst on the company’s post-show programming while also pursuing opportunities in acting, motivational speaking, writing and other projects.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!