Big E provides an update.

The WWE superstar and former world champion has been out of action since 2022 after suffering a broken neck during a matchup on SmackDown. The New Day member broke down the exact details of the break, as well as when he thinks he might be able to come back, during an interview with Chris Vannini on Getting Over.

Now we’re at two years and running since I broke my neck. I broke my C1 in two places, my C6 as well. I feel great. I have no issues with pain, no issues with discomfort, weakness, any of those things. My strength is great. The only issue is my C1 is healing fibrously, which is great for normal day-to-day life, but it’s not turning into new bone and ossifying yet. They’re not going to clear me until that happens. It’s obviously a very important bone. Right now, that is the waiting game. I did go to Cancun about a month ago for stem cells. We’ll see if that changes anything. Right now, I feel great, I’m just not in a position to be cleared quite yet.

Despite being on the shelf Big E has continued to appear for WWE as an analyst and on-screen persona. Wrestling Headlines wishes him well in his continued recovery. Check out his full interview below.