During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani WWE champion Big E spoke about part-timers in WWE, and how as champion he hopes to showcase the talent that are on the show on a weekly basis. Hear the New Day members’ full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he would take a part-time contract if it was offered to him:

I’m not here to demean anyone being a part-timer. If someone said, ‘I’ll give you $5 million to wrestle two times in a year,’ who is going to turn that down? I’m not one to judge anyone’s contract, but I do understand, the perception that we’re the ones, the guy’s on all the shows, we’re doing live events, media for three hours, and putting the work in. Many times, for less money.

Says his focus is to showcase the guys who are on the show on a regular basis:

My focus, moving forward, is on the guys here on a nightly basis and in the locker room every week. Of course, I want to face the Keith Lees. Let’s get The Hurt Business back together. There are so many guys I want to focus on. I understand the backlash with people seeing older guys coming back, but I’m just asking for one night. One match. Then we’ll all move on.

