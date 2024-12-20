For those wondering, Big E. is still not medically cleared to return.

Following his return for the New Day 10th Anniversary segment on WWE Raw earlier this month, which saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turn heel and kick him out of the group, there has been a lot of talk about the WWE status of Big E.

In an update, the former WWE Champion spoke about this subject during a recent interview on The Mike Broomhead Show.

“I broke my neck, two and a half years ago, in three places, including my C1 in two places,” Big E. said. “I still haven’t been cleared.”

Although he’s not cleared to return to the ring, at least the man who spews the power of positivity isn’t experiencing agony.

“Thankfully, I feel great and don’t have any issues, nothing like that,” he said. “Didn’t need surgery. I was in a hard collar for three months. There are very real risks. We had a suplex that went wrong and I’ve been out since. I’m grateful to have no issues, no pain, nothing like that.”

Big E. has been on the sidelines from in-ring action since March of 2022.