WWE Intercontinental champion Big E recently spoke with BT Sport about being a homegrown WWE talent similar to John Cena or Brock Lesnar, and getting the chance to work with top talent like Cesaro to sharpen his skills. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

I’m trying to think of any talent, any other talent who’s been really successful who had zero previous experience. I wanna say my goal is to be the best male talent, the best homegrown male talent in WWE at least since I’ve been employed. I’m trying to think of the others. You know, because even like a guy like [John] Cena, he had done some indies. There’s some other guys like that who — but I don’t know if there’s anyone else, at least in my era. I guess like Brock [Lesnar] was signed to WWE and only been to WWE but someone who is signed since about 2009, that’s my goal because there aren’t that many. There’s a lot of football players who are brought in and weren’t very good. I’d have to think more. Maybe I’m not that high on the list but I’m proud of the fact that, you know, I definitely think it can be a good thing. It’s usually a good thing to have other experience, work other places but I was a guy who just came in, didn’t know anything else and thankfully, I’ve been able to work with so many different guys who are so talented. I feel like Cesaro and I — Cesaro’s like followed me through so much of my career and you learn from guys like that. Iron sharpens iron, so I really benefited from being able to work so many talented dudes over the last several years.

Big E has been of the top rumored picks to win the 2021 Royal Rumble, but is guaranteed a marquee matchup at WrestleMania if he continues to hold-on to the I.C. championship. Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)