Big E provides another update on his status.

The former world champion has been out of action over a year due to breaking his neck during a matchup on SmackDown, where Ridge Holland dropped the New Day member right on his head during a suplex attempt. Big E appeared on the latest edition of After The Bell to let the WWE Universe know that he is feeling 100%, but still doesn’t have a timetable on when he can get back in the ring.

I feel great. Unfortunately, I don’t have a timetable. The great thing is, I feel 100%, I don’t even feel like someone who broke their neck. My mobility is incredible and great. My strength is great, I have no issues whatsoever. I wish I had some answers on returning to the ring. I have nothing, unfortunately, but the beautiful thing is I feel great, my body feels great, I’m really thankful for that. Life is good. I’m blessed. I can walk around and touch my toes, go to the gym, all those things. Really grateful.

Despite missing lots of time Big E is very grateful that he is okay, adding that he is extremely thankful to the EMTs who were present when he got injured as they took incredible care of him.

I want to say thank you to the EMTs who were there, very timely. I thought it was a contusion, I didn’t think my neck was broken at all. Thankfully, people got to me before I could do that. So thankful for the people in Birmingham, Dr. (Jeffrey) Dugas, who took great care of me. Everyone who was just there for me. People texting me, emailed me, all the people who checked in. Fans, peers, family, loved ones. Oftentimes, we look at the internet and Twitter, we think of wrestling Twitter, the community, sometimes it can be a dark place and be less than ideal. For me, I just saw a very beautiful community that reached out, wanted to support me, that was there for me, not just the day of or the day after, but weeks and months after. I am so proud to be part of this community and part of this industry because of that. I’m really grateful for all those things. Thank to everyone, I love you guys. I appreciate the love and support. I am doing beautifully. Mind, body, soul, all those things are incredible. Fortunate and blessed to be alive. Tip your waiters. Pay your taxes.

