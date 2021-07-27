During the latest New Day:Feel The Power podcast WWE superstar Big E joked with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston about cashing-in his Money In The Bank briefcase on WWE so he could fight to get his last name, Langston, back into his moniker. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

Jokes that he wants to cash-in his briefcase so he can get the Langston name back

I have decided that, since I have the Money in the Bank briefcase, I have found there is a loophole and I want to use it to cash in to get my last name. Titles are important, they are, don’t get me wrong, but I think I’d like to use it (to get my last name). I’m gonna sit on it and think on it, but I found it in fine brought that it’ll allow me to get my last name back. I had my lawyer look over it and we celebrated. That is the victory, becoming whole again. Being world champion is exciting, but you know how bad I want to be Langston.

Says he wants to take a camera crew to Stanford and film a documentary about getting his last name back:

I’m gonna go to Stamford, I’ll have a camera crew with me, I’m gonna knock on someone’s door and say, ‘I’d like to cash in for my last name.’ They’re going to be confused and I’m gonna say, ‘Read the fine print.’ I’m sure a lot of people will be disappointed and it will hurt my career in many ways because it’s not the most effective use of the briefcase, but it’s how I choose to live my life. Don’t judge me.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)