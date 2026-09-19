Big E says a daily meditation practice gave him a new way to manage depression and face the end of his WWE in-ring career.

In his TEDxDavenport talk, “How I Got Over,” the former WWE Champion described living with major depressive disorder and psychotic features from age 19. He said the isolation of the pandemic forced him to take his mental health more seriously.

“I told myself I was going to meditate every day. I had to try.”

Big E said the practice gradually slowed his breathing, eased physical tension and helped him question the harmful messages his depressed mind had repeated for years. After several months, he felt lighter and learned to treat himself with more patience.

“Meditation gave me agency. Meditation put me in the driver’s seat.”

That practice also shaped his response to the broken neck that ended his wrestling career. Rather than remaining consumed by resentment and fear, Big E said he found gratitude, empathy and the ability to stay present while accepting an uncertain future.

The talk shares its title with his forthcoming memoir. WrestlingHeadlines previously reported details of Big E’s book, How I Got Over.

Original source: Big E’s “How I Got Over” TEDxDavenport talk.