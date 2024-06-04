Wrestlers getting stem cell therapy treatment in Mexico continues to be the trend these days.
In addition to Shotzi and Matt Cardona, WWE performers Big E. and MVP also took the trip to Mexico to undergo stem cell therapy treatment.
In fact, Big E. and MVP ran into each other while they were there.
Both WWE performers surfaced on social media and noted that they went to a Rejuvstem clinic, which has been operating since 2007 but recently opened a new location in Cancun.
“Here we go!!! Heading to Cancun for stem cell treatment at Rejuvstem so I can get back on the mats AND, into the ring,” MVP wrote. “One last run? Let’s see…”
Rejuvstem wrote the following on their Instagram page about the WWE stars visiting:
“We are beyond thrilled to welcome WWE superstars MVP and Big E. to our brand-new clinic in beautiful Cancun! ✨ These incredible athletes are here to experience the power of cellular regeneration, boosting their performance and enhancing their overall health with millions of rejuvenating cells. Join us in celebrating their visit and learn how our innovative cellular treatments can help you feel your best too! Curious about how you can benefit? Don’t wait—reach out to us today and start your journey to optimal health and vitality!”