Wrestlers getting stem cell therapy treatment in Mexico continues to be the trend these days.

In addition to Shotzi and Matt Cardona, WWE performers Big E. and MVP also took the trip to Mexico to undergo stem cell therapy treatment.

In fact, Big E. and MVP ran into each other while they were there.

Both WWE performers surfaced on social media and noted that they went to a Rejuvstem clinic, which has been operating since 2007 but recently opened a new location in Cancun.

“Here we go!!! Heading to Cancun for stem cell treatment at Rejuvstem so I can get back on the mats AND, into the ring,” MVP wrote. “One last run? Let’s see…”

Rejuvstem wrote the following on their Instagram page about the WWE stars visiting: