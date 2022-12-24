Big E is a big fan of the Icon Sting.

The former world champion spoke about the Stinger during a recent interview with These Urban Times, where he called his WCW character (and his current AEW character) his all-time favorite pro-wrestling gimmick. Big E adds that Sting’s longevity is unreal, and that he may even outlast his own career.

My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick, and he’s still doing it. How? I was a little kid and he’s still doing it. He’s going to outlast me. Sting, especially in WCW, the Crow gimmick, he used to come down from the rafters with the bat. That was cold. Sting was cold.

Big E has been out of action for quite some time after breaking his neck. He provided a recovery update during this interview. Read about thato

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)