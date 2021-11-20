WWE champion Big E recently spoke with Newsday to hype tomorrow’s Survivor Series pay per view, where the New Day member will be taking on Universal champion Roman Reigns in a champion vs. champion showdown. During the interview Big E would comment on a potential matchup with former superstar, The Rock. Highlights are below.

Says he would love to hav a match with The Rock:

“I would love that. If the opportunity comes along, of course, I’m snatching it up. I don’t know if I’d lobby for it. The one that I’ve been lobbying for is the Goldberg match because he was my idol as a kid. But, you don’t get any better than the Rock. As far as I know, he’s still the biggest box office draw in Hollywood, and he’s from WWE. That, in and of itself, is incredible. What he did in this company — just being absurdly charismatic and entertaining — he is the blueprint. He broke the mold. You know, when people ask me about my proudest career accomplishment, I often will cite our promo segment with the Rock. It wasn’t even a match. We just had a promo segment with the Rock a few years ago. Going out there and taking a Rock Bottom, was pretty wild, pretty cool. So I would absolutely love that match, for sure.”

On black representation in WWE:

“I will say I think this is the best time for Black wrestlers in our industry as a whole. I see so many Black talents doing incredible things. And, and I think we’re at a really good spot. You know, it was just what last week, we had a live event in London. And the main event was me versus Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight. And our referee was Derrick Moore — a Black man. The ring announcer was Byron Saxton —a Black man. And I didn’t really think about that. And that’s pretty incredible. It doesn’t feel like a quota system. It doesn’t feel like, ‘Hey, we need to put a bunch of Black [people] who might not be there as far as ability, or as far as fan reception. But hey, let’s put them in this position just to say we did.’ It was kind of cool that there was no article written about it. It wasn’t a big deal. It was just, ‘Oh, these are just the people that we put in this in this match because they’re the right guys.’”