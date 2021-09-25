During his interview with Cincy360, Big E spoke on being considered for The Shield and why he thinks Roman Reigns was the better fit. Here’s what he had to say:

I think it worked out the best for all of us. I couldn’t fathom now being a part of The Shield. I’m sure it would’ve been fun. I’m sure it would’ve been enjoyable. I think it was really best for Roman to be in that role as the big dude, the enforcer of that group. That dynamic wouldn’t have felt the same with me being there. It’s hard to fathom that almost a decade ago that for one brief moment I was considered as a possibility to be in that group….my route was definitely a longer one. It was a longer one getting to the accomplishments that those guys had years ago. But I’m glad for the more difficult journey. We would have not had the New Day if I was a member of The Shield. The Shield would’ve felt different. I think it all worked out for the best.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Cincy360. H/T 411Mania.