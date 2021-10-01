During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Big E spoke on how much it meant to him when the fans started chanting for Brodie Lee during a recent promo of his. Here’s what he had to say:

People chanting his name – I had the moment where I looked at Woods and just kind of, I’m getting chills thinking about it and I had chills then – it was one of those lines that I didn’t need anyone to react to because sometimes you throw out a line that’s just kind of for you and for people at home. I didn’t know if people would get it, but man, it was so heartwarming and almost overwhelming to hear those chants and to know that people knew who I was talking about and that his memory is still alive. I also love, and it’s a small thing, but I never called him Luke. Maybe in promos, but it was always Brodie. You’re not talking about this pro wrestler who died when you’re chanting Brodie – that’s my friend, that’s my buddy, that’s my brother. I appreciated that so much. It meant a lot.

