During a recent episode of Feel The Power, Big E spoke on being worried that he would be the odd man out when he was moved to Smackdown. Here’s what he had to say:

That’s my secret fear. That’s my secret fear, that you guys are at Raw just getting real close. By the time we come back around to all three of us being on the same show, it’s the two of ya’ll just having secret meetings and conversations.

It’s not as exasperating because it’s only one show a week. It’s not like, ‘You’re not traveling with Kofi and Woods for five shows a week,’ that would be more drastic. Then I realized, after a few weeks, it’s little things like if someone says something and we’re tapping each other or side-eying. I love those non-verbal cues where we’re connected without saying a word. Those little things to get you through the day because call time is several hours before the show. It isn’t the same.