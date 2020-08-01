Big E On His Conversation With Vince McMahon After George Floyd’s Death

During his interview with Yahoo!, Big E spoke on how he and Kofi Kingston felt that they needed to take action after George Floyd’s death, talking to Vince McMahon about it, and seeing Vince be completely on board. Here’s what they had to say:
When Kofi and I got to the Performance Center that day, we felt like we had to do something. We went and had a conversation with our boss, Vince McMahon, and he was completely on board. We felt like that even if it was just a five-second gesture, it was important to let people know that the things that affected them, we were feeling too. We’re not above this because we’re on TV or because we make money, we’re still people. I was born Black, I will die Black, I have lived my life as Black American much longer than I will ever be a WWE wrestler.
You can read the interview HERE.
Credit: Yahoo!
