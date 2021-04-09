During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Big E spoke on having his first ever single’s match at Wrestlemania 37. Here’s what he had to say:

Those are my guys, but it’s nice to finally get some opportunities on my own. The good part too is I’m a Tampanian, born and raised. Getting to have WrestleMania at the same place that I played my high school All-Star Game there in 2003 is pretty cool. It’s home. So, I’m excited about the opportunity. I didn’t realize this until someone said it, but it’s my very first singles match ever at WrestleMania. I’ve been with the company since 2009 and my first one, so it’ll be dope.

