Big E On His Potential Singles Run

During his interview with Table Talk, Big E spoke on the potential of his upcoming singles run. Here’s what he had to say:

I mean, our think was, we always wanted to be a faction. Kofi would have his singles stuff, Woods would have his singles stuff. We could also go into tags. So I still think we can do everything that we want to as a faction still. I can still do singles stuff, and the New Day is still intact. So that to me … I’d love to do single stuff, that would be a lot of fun. But I think we don’t need to break up. We can do something similar with Kofi did, where we still stayed a faction, we were still together, and he pursued his single stuff. So yeah, I’m ready for it.

Credit: Table Talk. H/T 411Mania.