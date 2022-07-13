WWE Superstar Big E says doctors have told him that he will make a complete recovery from the broken neck that he suffered during the March 11 edition of SmackDown, when taking a belly-to-belly throw from Ridge Holland at ringside.

We noted last week how Big E tweeted that his C1 vertebrae isn’t forming bone just yet, and that the current plan is to get more scans done at the one year mark, then see how everything is progressing. He added in that tweet that he feels “tremendous” and surgery is off the table.

In an update, Big E just spoke with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi and elaborated on that recent tweet, noting that his neck will be evaluated at the six and nine month marks, but that doctors do not believe th

ey will have a clear answer on how long he will be out of the ring until he gets checked one year after the injury, which will be March 2023.

Big E said he’s grateful that doctors have said he will make a complete recovery from the broken neck, despite the recent setback that will keep him out of the ring for at least one full year.

Big E fractured two cervical vertebrae, the C1 and C6, during the exchange with Holland on March 11. He landed on the top of his head coming out of the suplex, and it was immediately clear that something was wrong. He told ESPN that doctors told him how this kind of fall could have led to stroke, paralysis, or death.

“It’s very sobering to hear that,” he said. “… I think to be great at something like [pro wrestling], or at least to be competent, you can’t spend all your time worrying about possibly fatal injuries or breaking your neck. You have to go out there and be free and in the moment. I think a lot of us as performers don’t spend a lot of time thinking about that stuff. I never thought I would be.”

Big E did not suffer any displacement to his spine, and did not have any damage to his spinal cord, ligaments or nerves.

Big E said during recovery he’s been using a bone stimulator machine, has received stem-cell treatment, and is taking calcium supplements. Besides that, he’s living basically a normal life and is waiting to find out how long it will be until he can return to in-ring action.

The former WWE Champion also said the recovery has not been overly tough on him mentally. He’s been doing a lot of meditating, and continues to work out. Big E noted that he is currently down to 245 pounds, with the goal of being leaner. WWE last billed Big E at 285 pounds, but that’s likely an inflated number. The 5-foot-11 pro wrestler said he’s not as strong as he was, but he’s beginning to show abs again.

“Honestly, it hasn’t been a dark period,” Big E said of his recovery. “I’m so thankful for all the people who checked in on me and reached out, who have concerns. I’m not saying I’m perfect. I’m not saying every day is the greatest ever for me. But I really haven’t struggled with that type of stuff.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.