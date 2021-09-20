During his interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Big E spoke on why he doesn’t consider himself to be a locker room leader. Here’s what he had to say:

I will never refer to myself as a locker room leader of any sort. Kofi is not a vocal leader, he just leads by example. You look at him and see the way he carries himself. I remember when he won the title and how busy he was, but he never complained and was always professional. That’s all I want to be and we should all do that, just lead by example, carry yourself in a way….I don’t want to have this public image that I have to worry about upholding because I’m a fraud and I have to make sure everyone has to stay quiet because they know how I really am. I want to be transparent about who I am and how I carry myself. As far as my personal life is concerned, I don’t want beef or smoke with a single person on this planet. I hope everyone does well and is successful. I don’t intend on changing how I carry myself. I also realize that winning the title isn’t where it stops, it’s where it starts.

Credit: Ringer Wrestling. H/T 411Mania.