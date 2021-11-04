During his interview with The Breakfast Club, Big E spoke on whether or not he’s experienced racism during his time in the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

In WWE, no, honestly I haven’t. I will say, as far as our representation on TV, we are getting to where we need to be. It’s always a work in progress. Often times, if there are issues it would present themselves as, people see you a certain way and they want you to, as a character, ‘oh you’re a big black man,’ so this is the role you need to play. Our goal with The New Day was to start tearing down those boxes so people don’t see performers. When they see a black woman, they think she needs to be doing certain things. I look at somebody like Bianca [Belair], she’s so dope to me because not only is she an incredible athlete, but she’s so authentic. What you see on-screen is who she is off-screen, and I think we are getting more of those black characters on TV that are authentic.