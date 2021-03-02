During an interview with Grit and Glory, Big E spoke on what it was like to lose the Intercontinental Title during his early run with the belt. Here’s what he had to say:

It was hard and it was frustrating for sure. Because I know I had more to offer. I had only been maybe a year and a half into my run over on SmackDown, and I knew I just had not shown everything I was capable of. And the biggest thing for me was just staying in the game. That’s one of the things I learned in developmental is hey, you are gonna go through ups and downs in your career, but don’t take yourself out of the game.

I don’t know what’s gonna come for me next. I don’t know what door is going to open. But stay in the game, keep working, keep training, keep being in the best shape you can be, and create those opportunities for yourself. And it worked out for me.