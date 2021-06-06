During a recent episode of Feel The Power, Big E spoke on taking the uranage from Samoa Joe. Here’s what he had to say:

The uranage, I just stole from Samoa Joe. Straight up. I felt bad once he got signed and he was using it. I was like, ‘Out of respect, maybe I should stop using it,’ but he never gave me any flack. Joe was always cool about it. Once, I tweeted him ‘Sorry, Uce’ and that was my way of saying, ‘Sorry, but I’m still gonna keep using it.’ It’s a great move. Joe is a stand-up dude, I feel like he would’ve said something. Joey Mercury is the one who suggested I use it. Sue him, not me. I’m not saying I never thought Joe would get to WWE, but the thought then was…you could just take moves from guys on the Indies. Right now, if you have a real name on the Indies and you want to get to WWE, you’ll probably get to WWE. In 2009, it was a mark against you to have a name on the Indies or have success elsewhere. He was a guy where, I wasn’t worried about him coming to WWE and me having to stop doing the move. It was a different time. There’s this gray area about wanting to take a guy’s moves. You definitely don’t do it if a guy is already in the company if it’s a finisher or signature move. It felt like a free-for-all with guys on the Indies where you just take what you wanted.