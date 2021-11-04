During his appearance on The Breakfast Club, Big E spoke on the importance of the New Day being authentic. Here’s what he had to say:

It has been important for us, the three of us are nerds. We are comic book nerds so we wanted to really just be ourselves. I think too often in our industry, you would see talent of color put in certain boxes like you have to be a rapper or dancers. We just wanted to be ourselves. We came out wearing bright colors, just doing silly stuff and the response at first was rocky, but we just wanted to show people you can be yourselves, you can be unique, and still be proudly black.