Big E On The Idea Of The New Day Splitting Up

During his appearance on Table Talk, Big E dismissed the idea of the The New Day splitting up, citing that the group can function as singles competitors without a split. Here’s what he had to say:
As cool as the singular moment of us breaking up might be for some, tell me besides The Shield, it’s very rare that you have a breakup where all three benefit. I don’t really foresee us breaking up in a year from now, Woods is on a roll, Kofi is on a roll, and I’m on a roll at the same time, it’s not really going to happen.
I’d love to do single stuff, that would be a lot of fun, but I think we don’t need to break up. We can do something similar with Kofi did, where we still stayed a faction, we were still together, he pursued single stuff, so yeah, I’m ready for it.
You can listen below:
Credit: Table Talk. H/T WrestlingInc.
