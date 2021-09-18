During his appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Big E spoke on how important it is for black world champions to become commonplace and not a novelty. Here’s what he had to say:

Yeah, and I’m glad it is becoming more commonplace. I think of it in many ways like the Black quarterback discussion in the NFL, that I feel you don’t hear much of anymore because there’s so many. That’s what I hope. I hope it becomes so common, we just get so used to it, that ‘Oh, of course, it’s just a really dope wrestler, who happens to be Black who has the world championship.’ I love having these conversations. I think they are definitely worth having, because I think representation does matter, and the thought of Black kids who want to be pro wrestlers and don’t look at WWE programming and think, ‘Oh, there are no Black people doing this at a high level, so maybe I’ll do something else.’ I think knowing, like, ‘Oh, there are a lot of people who look like me who can do this.’ I think that’s awesome. It’s really cool.”

When I look around, I don’t see Black wrestlers who are being put in positions merely because a quota needs to be filled. I look at the Sashas, Biancas, Lashleys, Kofis, Woods, Keith Lees, Street Profits and say, ‘no, we’re just really dope. We just bring a lot to the table.’ We’re all our own men and women, we’re unique.’ Some people wanted to compare Street Profits to New Day. No, they’re not (similar), they’re their own men, and they’re incredible at what they do. That’s the thing I love seeing.